They record two ships in Barcelona used by perpetrators of Saturday violence

Publication: Monday March 1, 2021 12:00

The Mossos d’Esquadra are recording two ships squatted in Mataró and Canet de Mar, in Barcelona’s Maresme region, in an attempt to determine the paternity of other people who were involved in last Saturday’s incidents, when a Guardia van Urbana and locate the material used by violent groups

“These incidents are very serious with a lot of violence, the red line of the attempt to kill a policeman was not on Saturday but it already started on Tuesday of last week”, when the riots began to protest against the imprisonment of the rapper Pablo Hasél, Joan Carles Molinero, commissioner of the Mossos in Catalonia explained on Monday.

He explained that the 14 detainees on Saturday “are people with a high level of organization” and that who is behind it is being investigated: “The arrests may give information as to who is behind the incidents serious. “

As reported by Manu Marlasca, head of the LaSexta investigation, of the detainees, six are Italian and there is one French, which would prove that seasoned anarchists and riot professionals have settled in Barcelona, ​​fleeing Italy, where they can make a home recording with a simple administrative order, without the need for a court decision, and in Barcelona they remain discreet until they have to act.