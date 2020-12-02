“They spend 17 Zendales a year”

Updated: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 3:07 PM

Published on: 12/02/2020 3:05 PM

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has defended her controversial hospital in the event of a pandemic and has done so by criticizing the Catalan separatists, in particular the spokesperson for the ERC, Gabriel Rufián, for his accusations of “fiscal chiringuito”.

Ayuso stressed that the nationalists “spend 1,700 million per year in pro-independence actions”: “Only on TV3 303 million euros are spent, which is equivalent to three Zendales”.

In addition, he said that “in foreign action, in his public press agency, in the promotion of the Catalan language and digital identity”, 1,700 million are spent, which is equivalent to “17 Zendales per year”. “Let’s see if it is the independence movement that flies and see if it is clear that in Madrid, we are not going to increase taxes and less to pay for business,” he warned.

The president also underlined that “the Catalan independence movement must do very badly to always put Madrid in the object of all its anger and to blame the inhabitants of Madrid, after the damage which they suffered”. Something that described as “great pettiness”.

At this point, he stressed that “no matter how much taxes are raised in Madrid, Catalonia is not going to do better” because “this money is not going to Catalan society but is going to stay in the middle. The separatists are going to be of the left, which are just a business. “