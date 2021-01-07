LETTER SIZE

Getafe City Council

They subsidize employment promotion projects up to 48,000 euros

BY RRHH Digital, 13:10 – 07 January 2021



The City of Getafe has allocated 48,400 euros to subsidize projects promoting employment among groups with the most employability difficulties.

The Council of Local Government has approved a total of three grants for projects developed by as many non-profit and social economy entities, whose objective has been to help social groups in difficulty in their search for employment, on the proposal of the local employment and training agency (ALEF).

The beneficiary entities are Amar Dragoste, who will receive 13,800 euros; YMCA, which receives a total of 16,000 euros; and the Murialdo Association, which will receive a subsidy of 18,600 euros.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT