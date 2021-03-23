“They threw away a can of gasoline”

Publication: Tuesday March 23, 2021 4:47 PM

The leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, claims his project as a “long distance” in the face of polarization, for which he accuses his political opponents, whom he accuses of having “thrown a can of gasoline so that the company Spanish is polarizing. “.

“Our project is a long-term project,” the popular leader of the party’s board of directors assured Tuesday. “We cannot die every night”, he added, during an intervention in which he affirmed that it makes “laugh” that one wonders what is the project of his party, because it is the same “he always had”.

Likewise, Casado called for “sewing” a polarization that will leave a “devastated Spain”, as he warned, and for which he blamed others. “We will have to sew up this brutal polarization that they caused, they threw a can of gasoline so that the Spanish society becomes polarized, so that it does not find itself in centrality, in this right center that only we represent “, he condemned.

Casado spoke thus this Tuesday during the meeting of the highest governing body of the PP, convened after the political earthquake caused by the recent motions of censure in Murcia and Castile and León and the early convening of elections in the Community of Madrid.

In this sense, the president of the PP asserted that those who promoted the two failed motions “opted for wool and were shorn” and accused the government of Pedro Sánchez of trying to “destroy good governments and undermine stability”.

Casado was accompanied by his number two, Teodoro García Egea and the interim president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, as well as the national spokesperson of the PP and mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who attended the siege again of the party on Genova Street in Madrid.