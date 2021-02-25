“They want to push me because I am a gold medalist”

Updated: Thursday, February 25, 2021 11:07 AM

Published on: 02/25/2021 10:29 AM

Esperanza Aguirre once again defends her innocence after the accusations of Luis Bárcenas and assures that the objective of the ex-treasurer of the PP is to “push” her to obtain prison allowances for him and his wife.

“It does not have any other importance than that of” let’s see if I empitono Esperanza Aguirre “because I am the gold medal in this process. In 2004, I was not even the president of the PP and they accused me of devising a financing plan “. he spoke in an interview with “Onda Cero”, in which he insisted that Bárcenas “lies all the time”.

A few statements that come hours after the former treasurer testified as a witness to the Punic plot and ensured that a builder had handed Lapuerta and him an envelope of 60,000 euros and that they brought it to the former president in the presence of Granados.

In this regard, the former “popular” leader declared that Bárcenas “is not credible because he said 11 times and each time with a new version”. “Really, he will have to prove everything, and it is impossible because everything is false”, he added during his interview.

“They will not be able to find anything for me, but the lies are free. They allow you to become a collaborator of justice. They call you witness and you are condemned”, assured Aguirre.

He also accused the former popular of telling “uninterrupted lies” to obtain benefits for himself and his wife, Rosalía Iglesias, who is also in prison.

Granados denies Bárcenas’ statement

According to sources close to Francisco Granados a laSexta, he has only personally seen Luis Bárcenas “two or three times” and “everything he says is absurd”. “In what mind is it possible for Bárcenas to go down to Esperanza Aguirre’s office on the first floor of Genoa in Lapuerta to give an envelope of 60,000 euros in the presence of Granados and Beltrán Gutiérrez?”

The same sources go further and assure that the former president “has always had a bad relationship with Lapuerta and Bárcenas”, noting that the only meeting that Granados had with the businessman with the former treasurer opposite ” was to ask him if he knew ‘shit’ about Ignacio González ‘.

Thus, they outright deny what Bárcenas says, assuring that Granados “has never seen money in envelopes in the game”. “By the type of accounting of the PP, it is impossible that the national treasurer can give money in hand to Esperanza Aguirre”, sentence.