they will be able to halve the payment of rent for their premises

Posted: Tuesday, December 22, 2020 6:33 a.m.

After more than a month of delay, the Council of Ministers approved on Tuesday the shock plan for the hotel industry and commerce. The main measure is a 50% reduction in the rent of the hotel and commercial premises belonging to large landlords. A respite for companies, which will see their expenses considerably reduced.

To access this help, it will be necessary to meet several requirements:

– The premises belong to a large owner (those who have more than 10 urban properties). And that there is no prior agreement between the parties for the temporary reduction in rent or a moratorium on payment during the pandemic.

– If you meet these conditions, the tenant can request a reduction of 50% before January 31 during the state of alarm (in principle until May), its possible extensions and up to four months later.

– It is also a free measure for public funds. Homeowners will be encouraged to lower their prices.

A good number of bars, restaurants and shops in Spain are for rent. During the pandemic their income plummeted and they had to lead ERTE into this situation. But they had to pay the same amount of rent each month.

The hotel crisis, in data

According to Hospitality of Spain, this industry will lose in 2020 half of the nearly 130,000 million euros it billed last year. They estimate that the pandemic has wiped out 60,000 businesses.

The government plan does not consider the German model, as the sector claims, which asks for 8,500 million in direct aid. Angela Merkel’s government pays the companies concerned 75% of what they invoiced the previous year.

Economic Vice-President Nadia Calviño told Al Rojo Vivo on Monday that direct aid was already being given to the most affected sectors, and cited guarantees from the OIC, ERTE and the aid provided by autonomous communities.

Homeowners who didn’t agree to the price cuts will have to do so now. They will have no choice but to give up half the rent during this period or receive nothing in the months to come and have it reimbursed in installments in the future.

The rule contains tax incentives for small landlords, with 10 or fewer locals, who agree to renegotiate their rents. These tax incentives will be conditional on accepting discounts in January, February and March of next year.