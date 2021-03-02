thieves steal beer on argentinian coast: now burglar swept under the sea, 131 gallons of beer kept in submerged ship, thieves steal alcohol that has been left to age inside a sunken ship off the Argentinian coast

Strong points:

According to the Daily Mail report, around 1,000 gallons of beer were placed in a submerged fishing boat at sea three miles off the coast of Argentina. Last week, when divers went to test the beer in the sea, 131 gallons of beer were missing. The stolen beer belonged to three local beer companies. These companies hired divers last year to keep the beer in the ocean.

According to the report, the beer was brewed in the Soviet Union’s Chronomether ship. This ship was abandoned in Argentina after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. After the arrival of this vessel in 2014, divers began to visit it often. Now people often start to keep alcohol there. Eduardo Ricardo, the owner of a beer business, founded it in Argentina after alcohol was stored this way in many places. However, his idea of ​​keeping the beer under the sea failed and the thieves washed their hands.