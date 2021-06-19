third corona wave in India: what will happen to India during the third COVID wave

Strong points:

UK top scientist confirms – UK third corona wave, 10,476 new cases in 24 hours even after record 80% vaccination, AIIMS direct warns of third corona wave in India

The third wave of Corona wreaked havoc in Britain, which was the first to begin vaccination against Kovid globally. A leading expert associated with the British vaccination program has claimed that Britain is battling a third wave of the corona virus due to the highly contagious delta variant of Kovid-19. In the past 24 hours, more than 10,000 new cases of the corona virus have been discovered in Britain. After which people worry about the fear of a third corona wave in India. Note that 80.6% of the adult population in Great Britain has received the corona vaccine.

Fierce competition between the vaccine and the delta variant

Professor Adam Finn, who has advised the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), told the BBC that there is now fierce competition between vaccines and the delta variant of Kovid-19 in the country. Professor Finn said it is spreading, maybe we can be a little optimistic that it is not spreading quickly, but it is still spreading. So, of course, the third wave is launched.

Britain insists on vaccinations to save the elderly

He said we can conclude that there is fierce competition between the vaccination program, especially the second dose for the elderly, and the third wave of the delta spur. The sooner we give the second dose to the elderly, this time we will see fewer people admitted to the hospital.

Delta variant wreaks havoc in Britain

The latest data from the National Statistics Office shows that one in 540 infected patients is infected with the delta form, which has now become the fastest-spreading form of the virus in the country. According to the latest data from Public Health England, a single dose of the vaccine reduces a person’s chances of getting infected with the coronavirus and receiving hospital treatment by 75%, even if they are infected with the delta form. the vaccine has a more than 90 percent reduction in their chances of contracting the coronavirus and being hospitalized.

Third corona wave in 6 to 8 weeks in India?

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has warned that if the Kovid protocol is not followed, there could be a third corona wave in the country between the next 6-8 weeks. Guleria said that until large numbers of the population are vaccinated, people should aggressively follow the rules for preventing corona. He stressed the need for strict surveillance and region-specific lockdown in the event of a significant increase in infection cases. Guleria reiterated that at this time, there is no evidence that children will be more affected in the next wave of infections.

The second wave of Corona wreaks havoc in India

India was hit hard by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, which killed large numbers of people every day and exacerbated the crisis due to lack of oxygen supply to various hospitals . However, there has now been a drop in the number of cases of infection and the rate of infection is also declining in the past few days. Daily cases of Kovid-19, which had grown to around four lakhs, have now fallen to around 60,000.

AIIMS Director Guleria said third corona wave could occur within the next 6-8 weeks

Now new cases of corona are decreasing daily

According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, after 60,753 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the country in one day, the total number of cases of infection rose to 2,98 23 546 while the number of patients on treatment decreased to 7,60,019. The lowest in 74 days. According to data released by the ministry until 8 am, the death toll rose to 3,85,137 and an additional 1,647 people lost their lives. The number of patients on treatment represents 2.55% of the total cases of infection, while the national cure rate for Kovid-19 is 96.16%.

third wave of corona in uk