Third dose of UAE sinopharm vaccine: two doses of Chinese corona virus vaccine ‘exhausted’ in UAE, now third

In the United Arab Emirates, preparations have been made to apply one third to two doses of China’s corona virus cyanoform vaccine. Following this decision by the UAE, questions have arisen about China’s ability to vaccinate. The UAE had bet on the Chinese company for a rapid vaccination against the corona virus in the country, which now appears to be reversing.

The UAE’s National Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said: “There is an extra dose of support for people who have been prescribed the sinoform corona virus vaccine.” Six months have passed since these people took their second dose. The World Health Organization currently has a hand over Chinese company Sinopharm, but questions are now being raised about the effective effectiveness of this vaccine against the corona virus.

No antibodies produced after application of the sugar vaccine

According to a report published in March by The National News Paper, the UAE applied a third dose of the corona virus to some people who did not produce antibodies after applying a sugar vaccine. The World Health Organization says the effective effectiveness of the Chinese corona virus vaccine is around 79% in people of all ages. Meanwhile, other vaccine manufacturers are also engaged in the manufacture of vaccine booster doses.

In fact, companies believe that the virus is constantly changing shape and that we will need a booster dose every now and then to deal with it. The UAE was one of the few countries in the world that started applying the corona vaccine very quickly. The UAE has so far applied the Corona virus vaccine to a crore of 1.5 million people.

Chinese vaccine also fails in Seychelles

The rate of cases of corona virus infection in the country has also dropped significantly. In the UAE, Pfizer and AstraZeneca are also vaccinated, but the focus is more on the Chinese vaccine. The cyanopharm vaccine has also been used in Seychelles by 60% of the population, but there are also continuously increasing cases of corona.