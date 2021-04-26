Third successful flight of NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter to Mars, this time covering 164 feet – Third flight of the Mars Ingenuity helicopter to Mars develops record speed

Washington

The U.S. space agency NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has made a successful flight to Mars for the third time. During this time, the helicopter reached a height of 16 feet and traveled a distance of 164 feet. The maximum speed of the helicopter during the flight was 6.6 feet per second, which is four times higher than the previous speed. NASA said a video clip of the entire campaign will be released in the coming days.

NASA helicopter flew for 80 seconds

Dave Lavery, Ingenuity Project Program Director, said today’s flight was exactly what we expected and yet it was just amazing. The 80-second flight was shot using a Mastcam Z mounted on NASA’s Perverence Rover. The same rover had brought this four-pound helicopter with NASA.

Problem with the environment of Mars

NASA has reported that flight algorithms cannot follow the characteristics of the surface if ingenuity is flying too fast. Ingenuity flights are difficult due to the varying conditions on Earth. The biggest obstacle is the atmosphere of Mars. Which is much thinner than our density here.

NASA in preparation for the fourth flight

NASA said it is now preparing for the fourth flight. Each flight will try to set a higher altitude and distance than before. Ingenuity made its first flight on April 19. During this time, he was blown to a height of 10 feet from the ground.

What is the helicopter job on Mars?

The need for rotorcraft on Mars is due to the fact that the invisible and unknown surface there is extremely bumpy. Orbiters orbiting Mars can only see clearly from a higher altitude to a limit. At the same time, it is not possible for the rover to go to all corners of the surface. In such a situation, you need a rotorcraft capable of flying to difficult places and taking high definition photos. The 2 kg Ingenuity was nominated by Indian student Vanija Rupani in a competition.