Third wave of Covid 19 update: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns global early stages of third wave of Covid 19 amid wave of delta variants

WHO chief warned world is in early stages of third crown wave Amid the ravages of delta variants around the world, WHO chief Tedros has given this latest warning. of the corona virus.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom has warned the world has reached the initial stage of the third wave of the corona virus. The WHO chief has given the latter warning amid the devastation of Delta variants across the world. He said: “Unfortunately, we have reached the initial stage of the third wave of the corona virus.” He said the Delta variant has now reached over 111 countries around the world.

Tedros said: “Regarding the Delta variant, we expect that if it’s not here now, it will soon become the most efficient variant in the world.” He said the corona virus is constantly evolving and changing shape. For this reason, more and more variants that spread the infection are emerging. The head of the World Health Organization said that due to the introduction of the vaccine, there had been a decrease in cases of the corona virus for some time, but now they have increased again.

Kovid-19’s figure crossed 18.82 crores

In the past four weeks, cases of the corona virus have increased in five regions. Not only that, after the number of deaths globally has fallen for the past 10 weeks, those numbers have started to rise again. Meanwhile, global corona cases have jumped to 1,882 million, while more than 40.5 lakh people have died from this outbreak. At the same time, more than 349 million people have been vaccinated.

Johns Hopkins University gave this information. The current global figure, the number of deaths and the total number of vaccines administered stand at 188,284,090, 4,057,061 and 3,496,851,294, respectively. According to the CSSE, the United States remains the most affected country with the highest number of cases and deaths in the world with 33,946,217 and 608,104 respectively. India ranks second in terms of infection with 30,946,074 cases. According to the CSSE, the other most affected countries with more than 3 million cases are Brazil (19,209,729), France (5,884,395), Russia (5,785,542), Turkey (5,500,151), the United Kingdom (5,252,443), Argentina (4,702,657), Colombia (4,565,372). ). , Italy (4,275,846).