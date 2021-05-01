Yolanda Díaz, Third Vice President of the Government and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, said she felt “very happy” to be in the streets on Labor Day “as she did. always done since she was a child “.

Speaking to journalists, Díaz stressed that “today the main role is played by workers and union representatives”. In a video sent by the ministry on the occasion of May 1, Díaz said that this day of protest is “an expression of solidarity” across the world, which unites all workers.

“More than a year has passed since the pandemic cost us lives and jobs,” he recalled, after noting that May 1 is not “just another day”. In addition, he stressed that the “most effective and resounding” response to the economic and social crisis that is going through us is “decent work, solidarity and social justice”.

“This crisis has confronted us with an outdated working model. This is our immediate roadmap, the reconstruction of workers’ rights in the 21st century,” he added.

The mobilization, in addition to Díaz, was attended by the First Vice-President and Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory, Carmen Calvo; the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Abalos; the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes; the Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra, and the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero.