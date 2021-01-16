this Friday, 27 cases of coronavirus were reported every minute

Posted: Saturday January 16, 2021 5:25 PM

The consequence of the skyrocketing cases is already visible in the data: in total, we have exceeded 200,000 infections. To get an exact idea, this week’s positives represent almost 9% of the pandemic total so far. In addition, this Friday our country broke the absolute record of positives in 24 hours since there are records: 27 infected every minute were reported.

Intensive care units in eight autonomous communities and Melilla are at extreme risk. The occupancy of intensive care beds in Spain is close to 30% (more precisely 29.5%). In addition, the cumulative incidence in all territories this week has skyrocketed, with 575.10 cases per 100,000 population.

However, the situation in Extremadura is particularly worrying, with 1,200 cases per 100,000. In this region, there are municipalities like Aceuchal where the incidence has skyrocketed to 3,358 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Murcia has 900 per 100,000, and Castile-La Mancha, Valencian Community and La Rioja are above 600.

Precisely, in the Valencian territory, all the data continue to worsen. The day before, the community had recorded a record number since the start of the pandemic, with nearly 7,500 infections in a single day. Over the past two weeks, the cumulative incidence has increased by 94%. Hospital pressure is the highest in the country, with more than 3,000 people admitted to the department and more than 450 to the ICU.

In an attempt to remedy this situation, the Valencian health has already suspended all operations that are not urgent. In addition, 80 sick patients – but not with COVID-19 – were referred to private hospitals, and spaces were reorganized, such as the Universitari i Politècnic La Fe hospital, to be able to treat more people. 280 beds have even been installed in field hospitals to treat coronavirus patients with mild symptoms.

Galicia has also registered the highest number of active cases and new positives since the start of the pandemic. There are 11,666 registered infections, having crossed the 1,000 daily infection barrier for the fourth consecutive day. In the last day, 14 people also died from COVID. For this reason, the Galician community has imposed new restrictions to stop the treatment of infections.

Meetings are limited to four people, the hotel closes at 6:00 p.m. and there are 63 town halls with perimeter closure. Among them, that of Xinzo de Limia, located in Ourense, where some 4,000 inhabitants are screened for asymptomatic patients. The reason: the cumulative incidence at 14 days exceeds 1,500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The situation in the rest of Spain is not much better.

Cantabria, for its part, reported 182 new infections, 46 more than the day before. There, 41 municipalities are on red alert due to a cumulative incidence also on the rise. Aragon has registered 912 new cases and four deaths. In this territory, nearly one in four ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients. In Catalonia, 42% of intensive care beds are occupied by COVID patients and the peak of ICU admitted in the second wave has been exceeded.

There 4,527 infections (+203) and 64 deaths (+44) were reported. The Balearic Islands also have more than 40% of intensive care beds for patients with coronavirus. In recent hours, massive projections have been made in Ibiza in an attempt to stop the transmission. In this area, 546 new infections and two deaths have been reported in recent hours. Its evolution is very worrying: its cumulative incidence doubles and COVID patients admitted to intensive care increased by 115% last month.