“This government will have to succeed in imposing and forcing”

Madrid

Posted: Thursday June 03, 2021 10:56 AM

The meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council yesterday, Wednesday, highlighted the differences between the autonomous communities and the government when implementing a common strategy to deal with the coronavirus.

In this sense, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, assured that the plan of coordinated actions (the so-called “traffic light” of the measures) had been implemented “with the work of 13 communities”. These territories, in the opinion of the manager, participated in the document and were able to propose changes and “flexibilizations” in the field of leisure and hotels.

But the dispute lies in the position of 6 regions — Madrid, Galicia, Andalusia, Catalonia, Murcia, which voted against, and the Basque Country, which did not vote. And, in an interview with Onda Cero, the Head of Health sent a direct message to one of them: the Community of Madrid.

“I want to reach a consensus. I’m looking for it, but it’s almost impossible with any community that, let’s say what we say, will be against. And I mean Madrid,” said Darias. In this sense, the president criticized the fact that the region chaired by Díaz Ayuso had the opportunity to propose alternatives, but insisted on the fact that they did not do so: “these communities who voted no, like Madrid, have not proposed any flexibility measures, have been examined by the Council, ”he says.

So, for Darias, the main thing is that “we do not normalize that having an AI above 50 is normal, or that there is 30% occupancy in the ICUs”. Something which, in his opinion, is not being managed in the central region.

Madrid call the new plan “an imposition” and respond: “It is not advisable to wear medals”

The Interim President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, responded to Minister Darias during a ceremony on Thursday. Thus, for the president, this new plan is “a political imposition, which is arbitrary and not sanitary”.

“The Government will have to succeed in imposing and obliging. To be mandatory, it must be approved unanimously, and there was not unanimity and we are not in a state of alarm. [las comunidades que han votado en contra] together we represent 30 million Spaniards, tell me how unanimous it is “, he reiterated, denouncing that he does not think” that it makes sense “that they are trying” to impose those norms which violate normality “.

On the other hand, and questioned about this same dispute when it comes to agreeing on measures, the Minister of Justice of the Community of Madrid, in Onda Cero, was also against the health criteria, and especially criticized the obligatory character to conform to the measures: “The agreements which are adopted are binding only when they are unanimous or when there is no voice against because the law which regulates them says it. Jurisdiction in matters of health belongs only to the CCAA and the State has the jurisdiction to coordinate. This cannot be an imposition, ”he said.

In this sense, López underlines that the national executive “only acts as a logistics platform”, and launches: “This is why it is not advisable to wear medals. The effort belongs to the autonomous communities. Thus, he also sent a direct message to Carolina Darias: “If the minister understands that this agreement is binding, in Madrid we understand that it is not. We have already appealed since October. They always go against their own actions, ”he concludes.