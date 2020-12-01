“This is absurd, a waste of money”

Updated: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 11:55 AM

Published on: 12/01/2020 11:46

Dozens of health workers demonstrated outside the doors of the new pandemic Isabel Zendal hospital in Madrid during the inauguration ceremony chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

The demonstrators raised banners against the government of the Community of Madrid and criticized that the act of the president “only serves to take a photo”, because, they denounce, the hospital cannot be operational because it there are no professionals.

Health workers, convened by the Association of Nurses of Madrid (AME), the Movement of the Assembly of Health Workers (MATS), SUMMAT and Juntas x la Pública, called the new center “sloppy” and assure that what he “does is lack of harrows and strengthens primary care”.

“We are here because we had 100 million euros and instead of spending it on strengthening primary care, hiring trackers, what it takes to end a pandemic, we decided to build another hospital, with 699 beds closed from the start. 699 were never opened at any time, ”criticized Alma Blanco, nurse and MATS member.

“Why do we want 240 beds in a new hospital?” Asked the health care provider, stressing that he thought it was “a waste of money”: “That’s absurd, we didn’t no staff. What is clear in a hospital is good primary care “.