This is how Advantage Consultores performs its four-day shift

For the past three months, Advantage Consultores, a consulting firm specializing in the search for international leaders, the search for digital profiles, Newplacement and Coaching, has set up the four-day work week with the same salary, becoming a pioneer company in Spain.

According to Eurostat, Spain registers a productivity of 98.7%, while other countries like Germany rises to 103.2%. In fact, another piece of data that corroborates that more hours of work is not synonymous with being more productive is that, according to the OECD, every worker in Spain works 1,686 hours per year compared to 1,386 hours per year for a German worker. These data show that although in Spain the working day is 21.6% higher, productivity is much lower.

This economic model is still a big unknown in our country, but more and more companies are implementing it in different countries, such as Microsoft Japan, Perpetual Guardian or Shake Shack.

In this sense, the International Labor Organization, in its report< Travailler pour un avenir prometteur >>, urges companies to reduce working hours, because it has not only been shown to be possible, but it will also reduce work accidents, absenteeism and psychosocial problems. risks associated with these sessions.

For Sylvia Taudien, CEO and founder of Advantage Consultores, working in front of a screen is very stressful and requires a lot of attention, which is why it is necessary to recharge the batteries and release the tensions of everyday life. a four-day work week to rest, enjoy their free time or perform tasks that they cannot perform during working hours, ”explains Taudien.

Trust in people, family and personal reconciliation and empowerment through autonomy are the new models that are working. “I have no doubts that we will convince many other companies to implement the four-day work week for their workers. In other countries it is more and more popular and we have to adapt to the new situations that arise in such a changing world, because it is not just a change in the model of work organization, it is a change of mentality at the level of the employer and the employees. The employee becomes an entrepreneur within the company and manages his time and his projects under the aegis of trust and self-determination. The future of work is here. You don’t have to discuss and think so much, but do it, ”concludes Sylvia Taudien.

