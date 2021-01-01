This is how Brexit affects you in real life: passport, visas, roaming, Erasmus …

The UK is no longer a member of the European Union. This departure will bring changes both for Spaniards and citizens of other Member States residing in the UK and for Brits living in EU countries, as well as for tourists from both sides. We detail them below:

Spaniards residing in the United Kingdom, those who will be in the country before December 31, 2020, will have their rights of residence, work and access to care guaranteed. However, it will be necessary to register as a resident in the settlement system before June 30, 2021.

Those who have already resided on UK soil for more than five years will be granted settlement status, while those who have not fulfilled this term will receive pre-established status pending the completion of the five years and may apply for settlement status. establishment.

How to live or work in the UK now?

But what if I want to move to the UK now to live or work? There will be several types of visa. The country will set up a point migration system (PBS, for its acronym in English) in which priority will be given to the skills and talents of people in their country of origin, thus equaling citizens of EU countries with those from the rest of the world.

In order to receive the skilled worker visa, it will be necessary to add 70 points, which can be added by complying with different requirements such as having a job offer from an approved company (20 points) for an adequate level of training (20 points ), with a salary exceeding 26,500 pounds (20 points) and a B1 level of English (10 points).

In addition, a health and assistance visa may also be requested in the event that a job offer has been received from the National Health Service, one of its suppliers or from the social assistance sector.

Likewise, a series of requirements will need to be fulfilled, but this visa, according to the embassy, ​​has a fast-track process, reduced fees and specific support during the application process.

Finally, there is a global talent visa modality, open to people over 18 who can demonstrate exceptional talent in fields such as science, engineering, medicine, humanities or digital.

Study in UK

Spanish students arriving before December 31, 2020 must register in the establishment system. In addition, from now on for courses under six months as a rule you will not need a visa, but if they last longer you will need to apply for a student visa, which will allow the stay until ” at the end of studies, in addition to paying the migration supplement for Health.

After completing your university studies, you can apply for a Graduate Visa, which allows you to stay in the UK and work or seek employment for a period of two years, extendable up to three if you are pursuing a doctorate. This visa will be available from next summer.

With his departure from the EU, the UK is leaving the Erasmus + program, but the UK government has announced that it will create its own program, called Turing in honor of mathematician Alan Turing, who with a budget of 100 million of books will fund around 35,000 students to study abroad in September 2021.

What if I just want to go sightseeing?

You can visit the UK for up to 6 months visa-free for sightseeing, seeing family or friends, doing short-term studies, and doing business activities such as lecturing.

Until next September 30, it will be possible to travel in the country with the DNI, but from October 1 the passport will be required, except for those who are registered as residents, who will be able to use the identity card at least until ‘in 2025.

[[H3:Carné de conducir, tarjeta sanitaria europea, roaming…]]

As for the driving license, Spanish tourists can use it without any problem while residents can exchange it for the UK license without having to take another exam.

As for the European health card, it can continue to be used on UK soil until it expires while roaming is no longer effective and UK telephone companies can apply roaming charges.

Thus, to help resolve any doubts for both citizens and businesses, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation has set up a one-stop-shop through the London Embassy and London, Manchester and Edinburgh consulates. .

For this, consular assistance is provided with telephone attention from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Those who wish can request information by e-mail emb.londres.brexit@maec.es or by calling from the UK on +44 (0) 1158 575508 and from Spain on +34 91 8362248. It is also possible to request information from the Consulate General of Spain in Edinburgh (cog.edimburgo.bre@maec.es), that of Manchester (cog.manchester.brex@maec.es) and that of London (cog.londres@maec. es).