This is how ERC and Junts per Catalunya will share the new coalition government led by Father Aragonès

Publication: Monday, May 17, 2021 12:07

Catalonia will have a new coalition government led by Father Aragonès and with members of Junts per Catalunya after the preliminary agreement reached today by both parties.

As laSexta has learned, ERC will remain with the Ministry of Business, Education and Interior, while Economy, Health and Social Affairs will revert to Junts per Catalunya.

The deal only came nine days before the end of the nomination period and three months after the Catalan elections on February 14, in which negotiations between the two parties were repeatedly blocked.

-There will be an expansion-