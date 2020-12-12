This is how health workers from other specialties are trained to know how to act in intensive care in the event of a new collapse.

Publication: Saturday 12 December 2020 20:42

The intensive care unit occupancy rate of covid patients remains high, over 20%. However, the saturation problem is not solved by creating more beds. For this reason, and given the possible arrival of a third wave, at Puerta de Hierro Hospital they are already training doctors of other specialties and nurses to support anesthesiologists and intensivists in critical units.

One of the people being trained to help in the intensive care unit is Elsa Carolina Ríos, a cardiac surgery resident at Puerta de Hierro Hospital. “You’re not at all used to carrying a mechanical ventilator. We didn’t have enough tools to do it, mainly because that’s not what we do on a daily basis,” says Ríos.

This is a European project which aims to train doctors from other specialties so that, if, again, there is a collapse of ICUs, they know how to act in these units. Antonio Romero, assistant doctor in the anesthesiology and intensive care unit of the Puerta de Hierro hospital, is one of the trainers. “In case we don’t have the resources, we have to train people who are not used to working in the ICU,” says Romero.

Thus, they offer them the necessary tools so that they can provide support to specialists within the ICU. In this sense, Antonio Romero says that what they are trying to do is “subject the students to critical situations and give them minimum management guidelines so that when they have to undergo real care they are not surprised, because they have previous training. “.

The first block is online and the students prepare it at home. This is followed by practical classroom experience. There are several real cases so that together they can make the best decision for this patient. To feel inside an intensive care unit, they use virtual glasses, with which they identify the device and answer questions about its use.

“We work without having to physically enter the ICU because, in the current state of affairs, being able to enter the ICU is now very limited,” says the assistant physician of the anesthesiology and resuscitation at Puerta de Hierro hospital

A dozen trainers participated in this first course, including anesthesiologists and intensivists, and 120 students, among whom there are also nurses, as is the case of David, who says that since “a lot of people have entered suddenly “they have to do their job and also support the ICU health workers.

The training sessions were able to put them into practice, as Elsa explains to LaSexta, during the second wave of the pandemic: “After the training, we were a little more autonomous to carry out many activities ourselves and thus we were able to offload the work of the other attachments, ”he said.

This is a key project so that in the event of these units collapsing again, there will be enough staff to look after all the patients.