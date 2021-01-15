This is how inactivity and sedentary lifestyle affected during the pandemic

The start of 2021 is still marked by the preventive measures imposed by health authorities to control the spread of the deadly virus that has raged around the world since the beginning of last year.

Among these preventive measures stand out the measures to restrict mobility and containment of the population, measures which, although not as drastic as the total confinement suffered by the Spanish population last year, continue to contribute to a more sedentary lifestyle. what it causes in a large part of the population, and in particular in the elderly or with previous pathologies: muscle and joint pain.

Sedentary and pain

Inactivity or lack of movement has a negative impact on the health and well-being of people, not in vain, movement is one of the main functions for which the human body is designed, requiring regular activity to maintain health. .

There are many conditions directly related to a sedentary lifestyle, including loss of muscle mass and even joint and muscle pain. 20% of the world’s population and over a third of the Spanish population suffer from the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. The symptoms of physical inactivity have a particular impact on the joints and knees, causing or worsening the sensation of pain in this area.

In recent months, experts in symptomatic relief of joint and muscle pain such as FvDirect have seen a noticeable increase in demand for products such as Gel Sindolor, a 100% gel made from natural ingredients, which has been successfully used in relief. symptomatic. pain.

