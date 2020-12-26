this is how it was on Christmas Eve in residences and hospitals

Publication: Friday December 25 2020

Residences and hospitals were the two sites most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. For them, this Christmas Eve is not only a moment of relief, but also to renew the illusion and to press the reset button before those which are expected like the last months of the coronavirus with the arrival of the vaccines. .

The locals donned their gala dresses to experience a very special evening, a night they sang Christmas carols, ate a very Christmas menu, and for a few hours forgot what they are leaving behind in 2020.

Looking at hospitals, health workers mix Christmas headbands with their gowns and PPE, also searching for that illusion that was lost along the way.

Far from having more work, the pandemic situation has made them record fewer alcohol poisoning and road accidents, as Cristina Simón, emergency doctor tells us.

It is a haven of peace in an extremely difficult year for these two centers, the hardest hit by the pandemic, which are finally, finally, seeing a little light at the end of the tunnel.