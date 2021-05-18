this is how more than 3,000 migrants are relocated

Publication: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 3:34 PM

The number of migrants exceeds Ceuta. Of the more than 6,000 migrants who entered the latest wave, some 2,700 have already been returned, according to the interior minister. And the question now is, what happens to those over 3,000 remaining people? Where does this lead them?

The numbers exceed all facilities used so far, so authorities have had to activate different time trial spaces.

On the one hand, the adults are transferred to a football stadium, the José Benoliel. While the minors, who cannot be returned immediately, are separated into another group and transferred mainly to two locations: a temporary camp in Piniers and industrial warehouses in El Tarajal.

In the latter place, there have been images of joy like those accompanying these lines in which minors are seen applauding for ¡Viva España! Some images that contrast with the harshness of what was seen on the beach, with the arrival of exhausted migrants and the battle tanks of the Spanish army.

The Red Cross plays a fundamental role in accompanying these migrants, from the coast to the transfer to the boats, where they provide blankets and personal effects.

As many migrants in 24 hours as the sum of the last five months

To get an idea of ​​the numbers, we compare them with data from the last few months. The more than 6,000 migrants who arrived in Ceuta swimming in a single day add up to a figure similar to all those intercepted in Spain by all irregular routes between January 1 and May 15 in years like 2018 (5404), 2019 (6879) or 2020 (6,551).

Although the 2020 period coincides with containment due to the pandemic, this is still a similar figure to those recorded in the previous two years, although the figure is significantly higher in 2021, when 9,318 migrants entered by irregular routes in total. of Spain until May 15, according to statistics from the Ministry of the Interior.

By contrast, until May 15 this year, 86 migrants arrived in Ceuta by sea and zero in the case of Melilla. Regarding land routes, 389 migrants reached Ceuta and Melilla, 285. Over the whole of last year, 340 migrants arrived by sea in Ceuta, while in 2019 – not affected by the pandemic – 655 did.

In Melilla, 43 migrants arrived by sea in 2020 against 898 in 2019. By land, 340 people arrived in Ceuta in 2020, against 1,362 in 2019; while in Melilla 1,415 did so compared to the 4,984 who arrived this way in 2019.