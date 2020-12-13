This is how Mutua Montaesa congratulates Christmas to companies and workers

Mutua Montaesa, mutual employee of Social Security number 7 and with more than a century of life dedicated to the management of the occupational health of its companies and protected workers, today launches its video to congratulate the Christmas holidays so much to its companies and to their workers to whom it offers employment coverage.

Very aware of the particular and complicated year that is coming to an end, and that it is difficult to find reasons to congratulate this Christmas, the video wants to involve in one way or another all the people who are related to the Mutual and thus realize that they feel identified with him. A way of reminding them that, precisely this year, “there are a thousand reasons to congratulate Christmas”, as the slogan chosen for the occasion says.

In the video, lasting a minute and a half, Mutua Montaesa workers, freelancers and sheltered workers participated, which brings naturalness to the video and makes us all reflect on the importance of being positive. and try to draw strength from weakness to watch. with positivity for the future, hand in hand with our loved ones.

In this way, Mutua Montaesa also wishes to thank the trust placed in the entity and to recognize the commendable effort made by its workers during these intense months. Proud to have always maintained the focus of the institution’s management model on people’s health, Mutua Montaesa insists on “continuing to give the best of ourselves together”.

