This is how Pablo Casado defines the members of the United We Can government

Update: Sunday, July 11, 2021 5:10 PM

Posted: 07.11.2021 17:08

The president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, assures us that Spain has “the most radical government in Europe”, since the executive of Sánchez “maintains who moves the puppets”, referring to Gabriel Rufián, Quim Torra, Pere Aragonès and EH Bildu.

During the closing ceremony of the Miguel Ángel Blanco school held in Ermua (Bizkaia), Casado devoted part of his speech to the definition of the five ministers of United We Can who maintained their post in the government after the profound changes undertaken this Saturday.

Casado believes that Sánchez “has maintained all radicalism” throughout his government, which shows, from his point of view, that the Executive is “a confederal government” and “two governments in one”.

“He keeps Garzón, the one with the steak. He keeps Belarra, the one who says we don’t have to use energy, I don’t know if he wants to take us to Atapuerca. He keeps Castells, we don’t ‘” I don’t know if he is a minister. ‘children’, ‘they’ and ‘todes’. He supports Yolanda Díaz, who now wants to face what Europe is asking for and perhaps leave us without funds, ”adds the popular leader.

“Sánchez showed he was not a good person”

For Casado, Pedro Sánchez “showed that he was not a good person” and “was able to annihilate, to sneak up on his own people”. “Sánchez has knocked down the walls carrying his own political history. He was right in what he said about the green and digital government: it is a government of ministers who are very green and all on the finger,” he continued. .

A line similar to that followed by the mayor of Madrid and national spokesperson of the popular, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, on theSexta Noche. “Sánchez has his sights set on his general election and how he remains in power,” he said.