This is how the 1400 ETA and GRAPO weapons destroyed by a steamroller merged

Publication: Friday, March 5, 2021 1:51 PM

The weapons of ETA and GRAPO which were shown this Thursday in a symbolic act finished being destroyed this morning by a process of fusion.

In the images accompanying these lines, we show you how all the weapons were burned until they were reduced to ashes. These are 1,377 complete weapons and 19 essential parts seized from ETA and GRAPO.

Specifically, there were 697 pistols, 172 revolvers, 274 submachine guns and the rest, assault rifles, sniper rifles, and smoothbore shotguns that have already been completely destroyed.

90% of the weapons destroyed correspond to the terrorist group ETA. In fact, all of them were caught in the dismantling of different commandos, such as Motrico (1978), Donibane (1981), Olloki (1976) or Sugoy (1996). In total, they belonged to 11 commandos formed between 1978 and 2002. The remaining 10% belonged to GRAPO.

Yesterday, Pedro Sánchez chaired a symbolic act at the Duque de Ahumada College of Young Civil Guard Guards in which a steamroller rolled over these coins, seized during various police operations.

Speaking to the media, the chief executive said our country “has an obligation to mend the pain of the families of the victims” and stressed that yesterday’s act was an “act of courage which helps to honor the memory of the victims.