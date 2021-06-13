This is how the back and neck of office workers deteriorate

To a greater or lesser extent, anyone who spent more time than usual sitting in front of a screen at a desk or at home ended up with back and neck pain or strain.

“For workers who have their job in an office or office and go about their day-to-day tasks, these ailments are a part of working life in a lot of cases. If we talk about teleworking, the problems are multiplied by the fact of not having a position checked by a prevention technician and not having the equipment offered by him either. When working with the computer, an inappropriate slight angle of a joint that is maintained over time, both in the office and at home, is a potential generator of injury. , declares Ismael Snchez-Herrera president of AEPSAL (Association of specialists in prevention and occupational health).

The specialists in ergonomic and healthy office products Fellowes determine, in one of their reports on ergonomics and occupational health, to what extent the back and neck suffer from poor postural hygiene, but also from the lack of ‘elements to educate this position.

According to most corporate physiotherapists, muscle contractures in the cervical area, shoulders and back in the area of ​​the shoulder blades are the most common injuries in people who spend hours in front of a screen at a desk.

And it is that the ergonomic risks in the work chair have to do with the bad distribution of the body weight in a uniform way since all the seat and neither the backrest are used.

Office chairs should have a lumbar curvature and be reclining so that the back does not suffer. To avoid this deterioration and educate the body in posture, the use of lumbar support is recommended.

Poor seat height regulation directly affects the feet, preventing them from resting. If even by adjusting the height of the seat, you cannot get your feet to reach the work surface, the footrest helps in this function.

The tendency to cross the legs, according to the Fellowes Ergonomics Report, can affect the spine and blood circulation.

An improperly positioned and height-adjusted monitor, with a viewing angle greater than 20, is also a cause of possible long-term injuries in the cervical area. This is why it is important to have monitor arms that allow you to adjust the height and tilt not only to avoid neck problems but also for vision.

Finally, having a work table that has no free space (because there are boxes on the ground or other obstacles) to be able to make changes in posture and movements, also generates health problems. It is not only a question of avoiding forced postures but that the elements on the desk (documents, telephone, fax, etc.) are correctly placed so as not to cause abnormal stretching or bad postures during the access. There are repeated movements that can lead to back muscle injuries.

