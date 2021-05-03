this is how the candidates for the Madrid elections spend the day of reflection

Publication: Monday, May 3, 2021 09:22

Walking, playing sports, resting, being with their families and even an institutional act are the activities that the six main candidates of the Community of Madrid for the elections of May 4 are planning to do this Monday, during the day of reflection, after an intense campaign. .

Ángel Gabilondo (PSOE) set aside the day to “take care of those he wants” and spend the day with his family to see, among others, his grandson Mauro, who is three months old and “not yet” was able to hold it back.

Without leaving her institutional facet, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP), as President of the Community, plans a morning visit to the Data Processing and Dissemination Center which has been installed in Ifema, hence the mechanism for the regional elections of the May 4, and in the afternoon he will rest, take a walk and be with his family.

Edmundo Bal (Cs) will take the opportunity to play sports, which he missed during the campaign weeks due to the intensity of the calendar, and which he usually does on a daily basis, assure sources of his campaign team.

After traveling about 14 kilometers along the bike path near his home, he will eat with his family and in the afternoon he will go out for a motorcycle ride with his daughter and spend time with the other party members. to ‘grab a few beers. “, between those who will be members of Congress who have also seen less in the campaign.

Rocío Monasterio (Vox) will dedicate the day to being with her family (she has four children aged 19 to 9) and playing with her dog.

Mónica García (Más Madrid) will use the morning to walk in Retiro Park with the members of her candidacy and the rest of the day will be spent in the mountains of Madrid with her family (she has three young children).

And Pablo Iglesias (United We Can), will spend the day of reflection with his family. In addition, he will also walk in the mountains of Madrid accompanied by members of his list such as Isa Serra, Alejandra Jacinto and Jesús Santos, and possibly also with their dogs, as he did during the day of reflection. of the last general elections. , in November 2019.