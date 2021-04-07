This is how the Community of Madrid sends a woman who cannot travel 150 km to be vaccinated: “If you don’t want to, I’ll put you here that you don’t want”

Published: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 11:13

laSexta had access to a recording in which an operator at the Madrid Health Council answers a call from a woman who says she has mobility issues and cannot get to Isabel Zendal (at 150 km from his home) to be vaccinated. A sound that we advance in scoop on these lines.

The 60-year-old says she lives in Colmenar de Oreja, 70 kilometers from central Madrid, and explains that she was summoned to be vaccinated that same afternoon at Isabel Zendal Hospital, near 150 kilometers from his home.

The woman asks if she cannot be vaccinated at her health center and explains her situation, that she has operated on one foot, cannot walk and that her husband cannot transfer her because she is awaiting surgery.

From the Ministry of Health, they explain that his health center is not vaccinated and the operator understands that then he gives up being vaccinated: he insisted on his identity card to document “that he does not want not be vaccinated ”. In an increasingly tense appeal, the affected woman insists that she wants to be vaccinated: “I’m crazy to be vaccinated”.

In the absence of other solution, the operator of the Ministry of Health of Madrid explains that she can do nothing else and insists that she provide her identity document and thus cancel the appointment. An answer that does not convince the person concerned, which ends up cutting the call.

This recording that we are advancing will be made public by the Socialist Party during its pre-campaign in Madrid.

A recording that coincides with the criticisms that have surfaced these days for the citation for the vaccination of Madrilenians at the Zendal hospital and at the Wanda Metropolitano. Two places that require long journeys for many and to which are also added the hours of waiting, in a population that also exceeds 60 years.