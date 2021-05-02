This is how the final acts of each game will play out.

Publication: Sunday, May 2, 2021 5:55 PM

After a long month of electoral campaign and an even longer pre-campaign, the political parties are launching their last messages this Sunday in different parts of the Community of Madrid.

The events of May 2 were only the beginning of the end of the campaign for the 4M, events during which Isabel Díaz Ayuso once again mentioned the word that marked this process: “Freedom”.

Next, we review where each of the candidates will close their election campaign this Sunday, May 2:

PP

The place chosen by the PP to end the campaign is Madrid Río, more precisely in the Puente del Rey. It will be at 7:00 p.m. when Ayuso, accompanied by Pablo Casado, will put an end to his actions before the day of reflection and vote.

PSOE

Ángel Gabilondo will go to a traditionally socialist neighborhood like Entrevías, more precisely to Parque Forestal. Next to him there will be the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

More from Madrid

More Madrid closes its campaign on the Cuesta de Moyano with a sustainable event in which there will be 100% renewable energy. Mónica García’s candidacy is repeated at the epicenter of the change that led to Manuela Carmena’s victory in 2015. With her will be the leader of Más País, Iñigo Errejón; the spokesperson for Más Madrid in the city council, Rita Maestre; number 5 of the candidacy, María Pastor, and number 12, Emilio Delgado.

United we can

Pablo Iglesias attends Vicálvaro with two ministers, Yolanda Díaz and Irene Montero, in an act in which Ada Colau will also be present.

Vox

From 8:30 p.m., Rocío Monasterio will close the Vox campaign with Santiago Abascal in the Plaza de Colón.

Citizens

Edmundo Bal, supported by Inés Arrimadas and Begoña Villacís, will be in the Plaza de la Villa as the last place to call the vote to reach the 5% that would give them access to the Assembly in Madrid.