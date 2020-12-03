This is how the job offer was reduced in a Christmas marked by the coronavirus

It is clear that Christmas this year will be very different from what we are used to. And is that, while we still don’t know for sure what the restrictions on mobility and the number of people allowed at Christmas gatherings will be, there will be a lot of different things compared to previous years.

And in the workplace, things will be no different, as the pandemic has significantly affected various professional sectors. And while some have been able to adapt, the reality is that there will be many changes this holiday season.

For example, according to a study carried out by the specialized website Jobatus.es, vacancies as a clerk have decreased by 71% compared to Christmas 2019, while those as a delivery man have increased by 43% since month. September, and up to 57% if we compare them to the offers published for this sector in the same period of 2019.

And it is that, during the Black Friday campaign, there was a considerable increase in the demand for delivery people since around 50 million shipments were made as a result of Black Friday and its preceding days. Fortunately, the vast majority will remain engaged until after Christmas.

From servers to delivery people

Amazon is one example, which currently offers around 350 delivery and warehouse valet positions. But the courier companies themselves are also seeing their recruiting needs increase, as many companies have adapted and request their services to include online selling.

As a result, many servers who lost their jobs have turned to the parcel delivery industry, as it is a relatively easy job and for which there is no need to have specific studies or too much experience.

Company dinners

Corporate Christmas dinners are another classic of this pre-holiday period. And since the restrictions limit tables to 6 people, the vast majority of those dinners will not take place this year.

But alternatives adapted to the pandemic are already emerging, such as streaming dinners, in which everyone dines at home while watching their companions on their mobile or their computer. This will not be a relief for the hotelier, although some restaurants already offer the option of serving a Christmas menu at home. So there will also be an increase in demand for ryders (or food delivery people).

Another option that some companies have chosen is to offer their employees a bonus equal to the amount of the dinner so that they can spend it at neighborhood stores. A great initiative to help neighborhood stores which have continued to drag out the Covid-19 crisis since March.

On the contrary, a sector that this year has seen its sales increase by up to 164% is that of Christmas baskets, because it is another alternative that companies have taken: to invest the money of the dinner in a basket for their employees. . In addition, many people give them to health workers as a thank you for all their efforts during the pandemic.

A different turn

Children will also have to adjust to the fact that the typical Mage cavalcade this year is a little different. And it is that, to avoid crowds of people waiting for their Majesties to pass, this year it will be them who will still be while it is the people who circulate, seeing what they called “Aesthetic Cavalcade”.

This model appeared a few weeks ago in Vigo and there are already many cities that reproduce it. Fortunately, there will be many hires of capacity control staff and also facilities.

We still don’t know how long these changes will last, if next year we’ll have a regular party, or if this new normal will stay with us forever. But what is clear is that “hunger sharpens ingenuity”, and if sadly many have lost their jobs, they might find another in this new version of the holidays.

