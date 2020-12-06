this is how the latest weapon against COVID-19 works

Updated: Sunday, December 6, 2020 1:56 PM

Published on: 12/06/2020 1:30 p.m.

Rapid tests are starting to arrive in pharmacies. It is the latest weapon in the fight against the pandemic, a test which, with a simple injection, tells us in just ten minutes whether we have antibodies against the coronavirus.

They are 90% effective and validated by the European Community, so they do not require health approval, although they have the approval of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) for the marketing.

The Cofares pharmaceutical distribution cooperative gave the starting signal for pharmacy supply.

The test could not be simpler: a slight prick on the tip of the finger and the user will know if it is positive or negative at home.

The efficiency is high and it should always be done under medical prescription to improve the traceability and control of those who do it. 500,000 rapid tests will be distributed after the bridge in 22,000 pharmacies across Spain.

Madrid’s plan for pharmacy testing

The Minister of Health of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz-Escudero, has detailed the strategy of carrying out antigenic tests in pharmacies which, “if you comply with the safety measures”, as Salvador Illa told Al Rojo Vivo de la health.

This will be an option that will only be aimed at people who “have no symptoms” of COVID-19. Only regular pharmacists and assistants, regents or substitutes of a pharmacy office who have passed the “knowledge update courses” accredited by the Official College of Pharmacists can take the tests.

The participation in this plan will be voluntary on behalf of pharmacies and they will be able to benefit from one of the two models proposed “according to the commune where the office is located.