This is how the selection process will unfold in 2021

From Audalia Nexia HR Lab, they take stock of 2020 and encourage the selection teams facing a complicated and difficult 2021

BY RRHHDigital, 03:30 – 17 December 2020



Probably 2020 has been a year that has forced a large number of companies to reinvent themselves to face the crisis generated by COVID-19. For those whose activity takes place in sectors such as tourism or the hotel industry, they have been forced to activate ERTEs, to lay off staff, or worse, closed forever.

During these months, the HR function also had to adapt to the new scenario to maintain the important employee-company link and for its development to maintain continuity. However, the selection teams saw their workload reduced by not making new hires or those that were cyclical, such as those made in the summer and during the Christmas period.

The appearance of vaccines, associated with an ambitious vaccination plan, implies a radical change in the scenario for the months to come. Through the efficiency of clinical trials, companies and their investors have gained confidence that is likely to translate into business.

But how does all of this affect the function of selection? I’m mainly going to do this in four different ways:

Selection process with simultaneous starts. The need to hire is expected to start at the same time in various departments. Shorter processes For the company to be competitive in the market, the hiring of personnel must be very fast. Increase in the number of processes The selection processes that the selection team will face will be much more numerous than what we are used to. Avalanche of CVs: Due to the high unemployment rate, the influx of CVs will be much higher, so their management and integration into different processes can be a very complicated task.

All of this brings us to the next question: are companies prepared for this new scenario? It is important to have technology as a cornerstone to face this challenge in a positive way because Excel has certain limitations. We also have to keep in mind that these systems we use need to be adapted to certain business conditions such as telecommuting and video interviews.

There is no doubt that talent management has faced a challenge never seen before: keeping the workforce active to achieve goals. It is now the turn of the selection of people who will have to deal with their particular “Anglir”.

Go to the video ‘Selection, it’s your moment. 2021: a challenge for the selection teams’, by clicking here

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital