this is how the two operating systems would coexist

Windows 11 is a reality. Or, at least, it’s information from all sources. Tom Warren (The Verge), Zac Bowden (Windows Central) and Evan Blass are sure of it and so are we. However, we have a strong suspicion that Windows 10 will be with us for a while and the latest information revealed seems to back it up.

The magnitude of the changes Microsoft will be making in its new operating system is such that the North American company could have decided what many of us have been asking for free for years: the Windows development division.

What does it mean?

but what does that mean? What do we mean by “the Windows development division”? Very simple: have a “Windows for business” and a “Windows for consumers”. And no, we’re not talking about the current Windows 10 LTSC licenses. We’re talking about going one step further: to make the jump to another operating system.

It is not something new. Microsoft has been working on CoreOS for many years to be able to bring it to the desktop and be the benchmark for consumers. The last attempt was Windows 10X and ended with the sad indefinite cancellation of it.

However, as they say, every time a door closes, a window opens. In this case, the window opened was Windows 11 (forgive the redundancy). We are not a few to suspect, based on some information and clues received, that Microsoft has made the decision to split Windows development from Windows 11.

So Windows 10 would survive for years as a classic, corporate and institutional-focused operating system, while Windows 11 would focus on the consumer sector and be more aggressive with new features and changes in business. ‘interface.

Windows 11 and Windows 10: together for many years

The information shared by Windows Latest today seems to support this theory. According to a new (already edited) support document from Microsoft, those at Redmond are working on two different versions of the 21H2 update, one based on Vibranium and the other based on Cobalt (the branch that will lay the foundation for Windows. 11).

Additionally, in the image we see a reference to CU22H2, the branch known as Cupper and which will arrive after Cobalt. Everything indicates that this branch will not be part of Windows 10, which will remain in Vibranium forever.

It is very likely that Windows 10 will receive an activation package with some news from Sun Valley in the form of the 21H2 update. At the same time, Windows 11 based on Cobalt and with the full experience of Sun Valley would be released.

We’ll have to wait for official confirmation from Microsoft (hopefully in the event of the 24th), but if that were true, that would be great news for us. Businesses are very important customers for Microsoft, but at the same time, they hold up for long periods of time the big changes in Windows that they have to prepare and adapt.