This is how the way we work has changed

Almost 60% of companies had not set up teleworking before March 2020.

A year has passed since we left our cup of coffee, notepad, and personal items at our workplace. And we did it with a shorter notion of time than it would mean later. Soon our house became a real office. Problems of light lingered on the background of our Zoom until we came to more transcendent ones that videoconferences highlighted: the need for conciliation. One word has emerged that is here to stay: telecommuting. On the occasion of this first year of the state of alert and pandemic, Alares and Fundacin Alares took stock of how companies and the people who work there see this modality and what changes will be experienced this year. . Various data: 86% of companies consider “good” and “very good” the commercial experience in teleworking and 95% of workers would like to continue teleworking.

A year goes a long way. And with a pandemic, for so much more. The Covid-19 Era Teleworking Report for Businesses, produced by Fundacin Alares, in July 2020, found that nearly 60% of companies had not implemented the telecommuting modality. This has forced many human resources and technology departments to titanically manage the shipment of computer equipment, office supplies … to all regions of Spain. Over time, the big capitals started to decentralize and new remote jobs appeared in different cities and provinces of Spain.

Telecommuting increases productivity

According to the Alares Foundation, only 38% of companies have offered flexibility to their entire workforce. And the 52% who gave flexible hours noticed an improvement in productivity. This is one of the most discussed topics regarding teleworking, productivity. In general, 50% of companies say that teleworking has increased competitiveness, but 70% have not established procedures to measure the productivity of remote work.

With more or less productivity, what has increased are virtual meetings. Either by Skype, Zoom, Google Meet, Teams … 23% of companies have daily meetings and 55% prefer them every week to improve remote communication.

2021, the year of “pandemic fatigue”

Almost all experts agree that as new forms of telecommuting are implemented – either full time or a few days a week – an invisible wave of poor mental health is being generated. The problems of anxiety, stress, fear, phobias, family and couple will grow. And companies will also have to deal with “pandemic fatigue” in their workforce. In terms of training and care, 26% of organizations disseminated advice on comfort at work and 18% have implemented protocols to combat anxiety and stress. According to the Alares Foundation survey, 26% provided medico-psychological help; 19% follow-up with administrative procedures and, to a lesser extent, with 9%, home help in the event of illness.

In summary, 58% of companies say they will continue with the telework modality once the current situation normalizes. 18% do it at least two days a week; 16% more than two days a week; 14% continuously except for occasions that require a physical presence, and 11% will allow it one day per week.

94% of companies assured that they were ready to compensate for the expenses related to teleworking, before the publication of this regulation. In short, 86% of companies rate the telecommuting business experience as “good” and “very good”.

Teleworking also creates stress

What do people who work hard think? The report on teleworking in times of covid-19 targeting the human capital of organizations, produced by Fundacin Alares, in April, shows that the main challenges faced by both male and female employees have been the general concern over the impact of the situation (15%), followed by social isolation (14%) and difficulty maintaining a regular schedule (14%). Despite stress, the most significant data is that 95% would like to continue teleworking to a greater or lesser extent, with two days a week being the highest point (39%). Only 5% of those questioned did not want to continue teleworking.

66% of people say they have not received any help or service from their business. Of the 34% of people who say yes, we find that 22% of them were for “psychological help”. In lower percentages, companies provided their staff with services such as “private teachers” (5%), “drug purchase” (4%) or “purchasing service” (3%). Over 85% of workers who receive emotional services from their company say the services have been a great help.

Finally, company staff are very concerned about the possibility of reconciling personal and professional life once one returns to “normalcy”. 88% of people who work consider it important to have work plans that help them reconcile better.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital