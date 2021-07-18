this is how those who suffer from a disease still considered “common” live

Update: Sunday July 18, 2021 2:29 PM

Published: 07/18.2021 14:27

Persistent COVID is, legally, a common illness. Thousands of affected toilets are severely handicapped and the COVID they are suffering from is not considered an occupational disease at this time. From the General Nursing Council, they consider it essential that the jobs are suitable for the people affected as they suffer from extreme fatigue, headaches, seizures, respiratory distress and a wide range of sequelae. .

Natalia Ortiz, nurse at Infanta Sofía hospital, is an example: she tested positive for COVID-19 by PCR on April 21, 2020, when, as she recalls on LaSexta, there was not enough material , like masks. or PPE. He spent 40 days in isolation, during which he had “severe headaches, diarrhea, conjunctivitis…”. Natalia admits that at the time she thought “that everything would improve after coming out of isolation”. But it didn’t go like that.

His situation worsened. “I noticed that I had lost a lot of memory, I did not concentrate, I had continuous forgetfulness, I left the fire in the kitchen …”, he detailed. These are not the only symptoms he suffers from: “Joint pain that forces me to stop, tachycardia, I suffocate when I speak, I write disorderly words.

Symptoms Natalia continues to experience for over a year after being infected and which Eugenia Díez, also a nurse, is familiar with: “We are elderly women trapped in the body of a 40-year-old nurse.” Like them, it is estimated that there are 11,000 other health workers affected, including 2,000 severely disabled. Despite the government announcing that they would be considered an occupational disease, at this time, it is still classified as a common disease.

This was explained by Eugenia Díez, nurse at the 12 de Octubre hospital in Madrid, who assures us that “in any case the National Institute of Health” has not recognized this disease in professional terms for the moment. . “Anything that happens to me from here until my death is not considered to be an impact of this disease that I contracted at work.” This prevents them from returning to their work practice. Because, as they remember, they work with people they could endanger.