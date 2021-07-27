this is how video games evolve

Corporate Social Gaming, the key to detecting business skills: this is how video games are evolving

Video games have continued to develop as an option for social gatherings since last year. 61% of UK adults said they played with friends and family to stay in touch while in lockdown and 76% think video games are a good way to bond and bond with people, poll shows May 2021 release from Xbox. In particular, 91% plan to continue talking to others digitally after the pandemic and supplement with physical encounters. The opposite of a few years ago.

With this trend in mind, game companies are developing new resources that make their video games more social.

Sony is focused on growing its products towards social media, adding a powerful live chat tool to its PlayStation consoles. In addition to this tool, your storytelling works more on the community.

Fortnite will also have its cat for up to 9 players online, called Houseparty.

Rec Room is a social game startup that raised $ 100 million in funding in March 2021. CEO and co-founder Nick Fajt told GeekWire he no longer distinguishes between games and social platforms. “These entities, which were probably different before, we see them merging. I think in many ways games are the new social network. “

The need of people to be connected and the disappointment in using certain social networks make games the best place to meet.

According to industry professionals, games are not only replacing old games, but they are also replacing television and Netflix. So instead of going to watch clips on YouTube you will go to a gig on Roblox and it’s a social experience with your friend, instead of going shopping you will go to Fortnite.

This new culture, where life and play merge, seems to have no limits. The case of Nawaiam which helps you detect your professional skills through a game is a clear example of this.

The interesting thing is that people were promoting these customs, we were the ones who created these spaces, and the technology reacted quickly again. People and technology, the perfect mix.

