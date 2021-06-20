This is how WhatsApp will work on multiple devices

We’ve known for some time that they are working on supporting multiple devices. However, we still know very little about it, although they are already in the process of finalizing how it works. Finally, we can use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices simultaneously. Something that users have been asking for for some time. Now thanks to WhatsAppBetaInfo we have the first images and we know how it will work in WhatsApp.

WhatsApp finalizes its multi-device system

This isn’t the first time we’ve been talking about WhatsApp’s multi-device support. However, we haven’t seen the feature in action yet, but today we know something else.

Multi-device support feature will allow users to link multiple devices (up to 4) and use them at the same time. In other words, it will no longer be necessary to open the WhatsApp mobile application to use it on other devices. Plus, it doesn’t require you to connect your primary device to the internet.

According to the latest leaks, the Facebook-owned company is considering a public preview of the feature. And as usual, the folks at WhatsAppbetaInfo have revealed a few more facts about how the feature works. Let’s see the details:

Paired devices can work without an active internet connection on the main device. The main device can be disconnected from the Internet for up to 2 months. You can link up to 4 devices to your WhatsApp account. Supported devices include WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop, and the Multi-Device Facebook Portal will be released as a beta feature for people who want to try it out, and will initially be optional. Voice and video calls work on paired devices. You cannot send messages or call people who have installed an outdated version of the app. The show should arrive in 2 months, although of course this date could be postponed.