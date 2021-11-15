this-is-'last-night-in-soho'

Sandy is a newcomer to London, to study fashion design. Fascinated by the fashion of the sixties, she leaves the residence in which she lives for a room in a house in Soho. And suddenly she manages to enter that decade of 1960, following in the footsteps, becoming the alter ego of a fascinating aspiring singer. But those years were not easy in the British capital, and even less so for women.

This is how Last night in Soho begins, a dazzling Tribute to giallo by Edgar Wright, a British filmmaker capable of jumping from one genre to another. The film features Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) and the late Diana Rigg in the present day; and Anya Taylor-Joy (Lady’s Gambit) and Matt Smith in the sixties, premieres next Friday 19 and here’s a sneak peek in exclusive.