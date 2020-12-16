This is Pablo Fragoso, sentenced for calling for the burning of the Spanish flag during a demonstration: “I never said those words”

Publication: Wednesday December 16 2020 17:00

The Constitutional Court approved with one vote a sentence that asking that the Spanish flag be burned is not freedom of expression. This is precisely what is accused Pablo Fragoso, a Galician trade unionist, who participated in these protests in Ferrol in 2014. The young man was denounced for having shouted, supposedly, the burning of the flag. However, he denies it.

“I never said or pronounced these words. In any case, here, one does not judge if I pronounced them or not, but the fact that it can be framed in the right to the freedom of expression”, a he said.

Justice sentenced him to a fine of 1,260 euros for having committed a crime of contempt of the national flag. And now the Constitutional Court has ruled in the same direction. A sentence in which it is said, according to the convict, that he was not protected by freedom of expression: “This implies that I am denied the right to protection and that the Constitutional Court is very divided in his presentation. “

Xesús and Cristina are two other demonstrators who were with the convict that day. The young people attended the demonstration to demand the wages of the cleaners of the naval military base of Ferrol, and they claim to have never heard of crimes against the flag.

“The only thing we did was noise, which to the military, especially the admiral, sounded very bad,” said the trade unionist. Cristina Martínez, for her part, complained that “because she protested that workers do not receive their wages, they lose their rights”.

The judgment, with six votes for and five against, clashes with the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, which has already considered that the images of the burning of the king’s photograph in Girona were an act of freedom of ‘expression.

According to Jacobo Dopico, director of the Libex.es project, “the Constitutional Court cannot require citizens to prove whether the expressions they use are absolutely necessary for a demonstration”. For this reason, he claims it is a protest that if it is appealed to the European Court of Human Rights, it will most likely be overturned. From now on, the accused awaits the private vote of the five magistrates who voted against, which will be known in a few days.