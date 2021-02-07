This is Siemens Gamesa’s ambitious diversity and inclusion plan

The renewable energy industry is growing faster than ever, generating more and more jobs throughout its supply chain that require a broad and diverse range of skills and experience. The practices for hiring and recruiting new talent in the wind industry should reflect your goal of driving sustainable and inclusive growth around the world. By leveraging as many talents as possible, we can strengthen elica’s competitiveness and put it at the forefront. To lead this innovation and become a benchmark employer, Siemens Gamesa has launched a new action plan and established gender equality goals that seek to harness the full potential of diversity.

“Our business and the energy industry in general are lagging behind on issues of diversity and inclusion. However, these are fundamental aspects for the success of the company, because they are real performance drivers. With this new action plan, we are stepping up our efforts to generate long-term cultural change, leading to a more open, diverse and inclusive society, ”said Andreas Nauen, CEO of Siemens Gamesa.

To promote a diverse and inclusive work environment, this action plan is based on three pillars: diversity; Inclusion and belonging; and equal opportunity. Over the past three years, the company has laid the groundwork for diversity and inclusion by introducing various policies and processes that address issues such as harassment and discrimination, smart work and digital disconnection. With this new action plan, Siemens Gamesa strengthens its commitment by introducing a series of policies and guidelines focused on more diverse and inclusive recruitment, the extension of parental leave or the promotion of LGBTI diversity, among others.

One of the most pressing diversity disparities is female representation. For this reason, the company has set itself ambitious objectives in terms of gender equality, committing to increasing the number of women in the workforce (19% in fiscal year 20) and in general management ( 12% in fiscal year 20) up to 25% by 2025.

While the company strives for fair and equitable gender representation, diversity and inclusion must go further. Siemens Gamesa believes that the diversity of capabilities and life paths of its employees around the world lead to better business outcomes, as evidenced by the wide range of actions planned.

In this sense, Siemens Gamesa has created the new position of Global Director of Diversity and Inclusion. In this role, Marta Jimeno will benefit from the support of a recently created Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council, which will establish guidelines to be followed. Its members, of different gender and nationality, represent different levels of management and areas of experience.

“To be successful, we must harness the unique skills, experience and culture of all of our employees. They should feel valued and included for who they are and what they bring to our business. Therefore, the values ​​of diversity and inclusion We must play a vital role in decision making and team building. We are committed to putting more processes and systems in place to embrace these values, ”says Marta Jimeno, Global Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Siemens Gamesa.

Siemens Gamesa is one of 380 companies included in the Bloomberg 2021 Gender Equality Index for the second year in a row. Inclusion in this index reflects the company’s efforts to expand the disclosure of gender-related metrics in its ESG reports, resulting in greater transparency regarding its gender policies and practices.

