This is the AstraZeneca lot number that some countries no longer use due to possible side effects.

Publication: Monday March 15, 2021 4:45 PM

Since Austria announced that it was suspending vaccination with AstraZeneca as a preventive measure while investigating the death of a nurse after receiving two doses of said vaccine, reactions in the European environment have occurred.

Although several countries have stopped using AstraZeneca, while others are only avoiding the lot that corresponds to the complications that have arisen in Austria, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) continues to maintain that there is a danger. “There is, at this time, no indication that the vaccination caused these conditions, which are not classified as side effects.”

The specific lot is that of ABV5300 labeling, and not only Austria but other countries like Italy or Denmark have also reported serious cases of circulatory problems which are being investigated just in case they would be linked to this vaccine.

This lot was distributed in 17 European countries, including Spain. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced that the Minister of Health will vote on the issue “to give news and decisions subject to technical criteria regarding the process of suspension of AstraZeneca vaccination”. However, the message of tranquility and “security” that Carolina Darias had previously preached also insisted, saying that if any possible complications come to light it is precisely “because the EMA is at the top of this vaccination process.”

The pharmacist himself also defends that “there is no evidence” that their vaccine increases the risk of blood clots. “Some 17 million people in the EU and UK have already received our vaccine and the number of reported clot cases in this group is lower than the average one would expect in the general population,” said he explained.

Countries that have stopped vaccination with AstraZeneca

Several countries have chosen to temporarily stop vaccination with AstraZeneca. They are: France, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Iceland, Ireland and Bulgaria.

In addition, a number of countries preferred to use only the batch which caused the first problems in Austria. These are Italy, Austria, Romania, Luxembourg, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.