This is the best news of the week in the human resources sector

We take a look at the current world of work this week, we highlight the top 5 most read news

Unemployment continues its upward trend and rose by more than 75,000 unemployed in January

The Randstad Foundation rewards the best projects in the field of professional disability inclusion

71% of workers consider it very important to have well-being routines to increase productivity

The I Worker’s Compensation Awards keep moving forward: submit your project before February 28

His Majesty the King receives in audience the Board of Directors of the Adecco Foundation on the occasion of its 20th anniversary

The decline from remote work: more than a million professionals have stopped teleworking since the end of the first wave

HRDigital