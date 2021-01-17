This is the best news of the week in the human resources sector

We take a look at the current world of work this week, we highlight the top 5 most read news

Work and HR of the future in 2021: what human resources will look like this year

How to increase employee productivity and comfort in the post-COVID-19 era?

91% of workers could be ‘weather sensitive: this is how’ Filomena ‘affected employee health

What if I can’t go to work because of the storm? Can companies punish their workers for their disappearance?

Wages during the coronavirus: in which sectors will wages increase the most?

