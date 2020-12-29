this is the calendar in each autonomous community

Publication: Tuesday, December 29, 2020 1:30 p.m.

A year marked by the coronavirus pandemic is coming to an end, which also requires observing restrictions during the New Year’s celebration, with limitations on meetings and night-time mobility also to say goodbye to 2020.

In addition, various autonomous communities have tightened in recent days the measures they had planned for Christmas dates, which will also affect dinners and family reunions on Thursday.

We are reviewing curfew times and meeting limits in each territory for the night of December 31:

Andalusia

In Andalusia, which has extended the measures already in force to fight infections, the curfew (set on normal days at 11 p.m.) is postponed to 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. On this day, the hotel establishment can open until 1:00 a.m.

– Curfew: 1h30

– Meetings: maximum 10 people (they recommend no more than two coexistence groups)

Cantabria

The government of Miguel Ángel Revilla advanced the curfew to December 31 and January 1 (which was supposed to be until 1:30 a.m.) to 12:30 a.m. Meetings that evening should be limited to six people and it will be possible to travel on public roads and spaces until that time to get home, but under no circumstances to go to another social meeting.

– Curfew: 12:30 a.m.

– Meetings: maximum six people who do not live together

Extremadura

For its part, Extremadura has decided to close its catering establishments between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

– Curfew: 12:30 a.m., only to return home

– Meetings: maximum 10 people, exclusively family members at home

Navarre

In Navarre, there is no exception to the curfew, so it is maintained at 11:00 p.m., like the rest of the days, and until 6:00 a.m. The meeting limits don’t differ from the rest of the days either: a maximum of six participants.

– Curfew: 11:00 p.m.

– Meetings: six people, a maximum of two different coexistence units

the Canary Islands

In the Canaries, the restrictions are stricter on the island of Tenerife, due to its more serious epidemiological situation than in the rest of the archipelago, although there they are also relaxed compared to the rest of the days:

– Curfew: at 1:30 am, except in Tenerife, where it is delayed until 1:00 am

– Meetings: maximum 10 people who do not live together, except in Tenerife, where there are six. Children under six do not count. A maximum of three coexistence groups.

La Rioja

The government of La Rioja has agreed to maintain the current measures of the Christmas plan, although it has called for the responsibility of the population. From December 30 to January 2, trips outside the community where relatives and close friends reside are permitted.

– Curfew: 1h30

– Meetings: maximum 10 people

The community of Madrid

In Madrid, there is an exception to the usual midnight curfew on New Year’s Eve, when it is postponed to 1:30 a.m. Meetings, however, are limited to groups of no more than six people. Additionally, on December 31 and January 1, citizens are allowed to exit their basic health zone even though they are subject to restrictions.

– Curfew: 1h30

– Meetings: six people and a maximum of two groups of cohabitants

Galicia

Galicia maintains the same restrictions for New Year’s Eve as for Christmas Eve with mobility between January 30 and January 1. End-of-year celebrations or street gatherings to celebrate the arrival of 2021 are not allowed.

– Curfew: 1h30

– Meetings: maximum six people and two coexistence centers

Castile and Leon

On New Years Eve, the hospitality industry closes at 10 p.m., although the curfew is extended. Events to celebrate the end of the year bells cannot be organized in squares or on public roads.

– Curfew: 1h30

– Meetings: maximum 10 people from two coexistence units

Castilla La Mancha

In Castile-La Mancha, the decree of measures fixing the curfew on New Year’s Eve at 00:30 is still in force.

– Curfew: 12:30 a.m.

– Meetings: up to 10 people maximum

Catalonia

Current government restrictions are maintained until January 11, however, exceptions to the usual limit for six-person meetings are being considered and the curfew is extended on New Year’s Eve:

– Curfew: 1h00

– Meetings: maximum 10 people from two coexistence bubbles

Valencian Community

The measures in force are maintained, one of the strictest enforced in Spain, although the curfew is relaxed on the last night of the year, triggering the restriction on nighttime mobility – usually set at 11 p.m. hour later.

– Curfew: 00h00

– Meetings: up to six people

Region of Murcia

The closure of the perimeter is maintained except for family members, although the curfew has been postponed for New Year’s Eve and the maximum number of people meeting is extended, limits which also apply for the hotel industry, which will close in the afternoon, between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., but it can reopen at that time until curfew.

– Curfew: 1h30

– Meetings: up to 10 people from three family groups

Euskadi

In the Basque Country, it is forbidden to organize party favors or parties in hotels and farm stays, and campsites cannot accommodate customers between December 30 and January 2. The hotels and shops will close on the 31st at 6:00 p.m.

– Curfew: 12:30 a.m.

– Meetings: maximum six people

Aragon

In Aragon, the curfew is postponed to 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, although the non-essential activity ends at 10:00 a.m. From December 30 to January 2, mobility between provinces and to leave or enter the autonomous community is allowed, but only for family reunification.

– Curfew: 1h30

– Meetings: maximum 10 people

Balearic Islands

In the Balearics, the measures are harsher in Mallorca than in the rest of the islands, due to its epidemiological situation. There, the curfew is at 10 p.m. and only a maximum of six people can meet.

– Curfew: at 10 p.m. in Mallorca and midnight in Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera

– Meetings: six people in Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera and up to 10 outdoors in Ibiza (six indoors)

Ceuta

In Ceuta, the hotel will close on December 31 at 6:00 p.m. but will reopen at 9:00 p.m. to offer dinners until 1:30 a.m., coinciding with the start of the curfew.

– Curfew: 1h30

– Meetings: up to 10 people

Melilla

In the autonomous city of Melilla, the restaurant will open on December 31 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and from 8:00 p.m. to 12:40 a.m.