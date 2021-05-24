This is the consent you must sign to be vaccinated with the second dose of AstraZeneca.

Madrid

Publication: Monday, May 24, 2021 09:58

About 2 million people are waiting for a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Among them are the thousands of police officers, teachers, firefighters and other essential personnel who, for weeks, received the AstraZeneca injection, but then had their vaccinations stopped.

Interruption that ends on Monday. From today, various autonomous communities, such as Andalusia or Euskadi, have already started to convene this group (people under 60 years old with a dose of Vaxzevria) to complete their vaccination, either with Pfizer or AstraZeneca.

In Andalusia, 259,071 professionals are waiting to complete their vaccination, according to the Council, while in the case of the second, as indicated by the Basque government, members of these groups who wish to maintain the first vaccine will be part of a “different agenda. “As long as there is stock for it, they point to Osakidetza.

Technically, depending on the vaccine specifications, some of them will do it late, as the recommendation is to receive the second dose at 12 weeks. However, the health ministry chose to postpone it to 16 weeks for lack of more information.

Proof of receipt for the second dose

People under the age of 60 who wish to complete their vaccination with AstraZeneca must sign a consent form. This is due to the decision taken by the Public Health Committee on May 18, in which it was decided to give priority to vaccination with the antidote Pfizer, after the study carried out by the Carlos III Institute.

In this sense, the document, which you can download in this article, highlights that the signature specifies the refusal to receive a second dose with a vaccine other than AstraZeneca “, also indicating that he is aware of the rare risk of developing a thrombosis syndrome with thrombocytopenia “, they point out, a possibility which is more than remote, but which has led the authorities to limit the use of the injection.