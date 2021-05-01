“This is the day when more beehives can give you”

Madrid

Posted: Saturday May 1, 2021 3:17 PM

Left-wing forces are launching a massive appeal to workers to make a change they see possible on the part of the PSOE. This is how the socialist candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, expressed it, who called the change of government “a necessity”.

A message similar to the one heard in Más Madrid. Mónica García calls for a great mobilization to beat all participation records on May 4, claiming to be “an alternative to a government which is not a precarious niche”.

This message of unity was seen during the demonstration on May 1, Labor Day, with Ángel Gabilondo, Pablo Iglesias and Mónica García supporting the march called by the unions. A working day which also monopolizes the messages of the People’s Party.

Pablo Casado, who wrapped Isabel Díaz Ayuso in a party in Majadahonda, described Pedro Sánchez as “the greatest danger to employment in Spain”, postulating the PP as a “vaccine” against the central government. Ayuso, for his part, predicted that May “will be blue with hope and freedom.”

Both criticized the presence of members of the government at the May Day protest, a day which Ayuso said was “the day other hives can arise” for members of the executive.

From Ciudadanos, Edmundo Bal affirms that the PP “does not know how to govern” without them at his side, presenting his ten commitments for the elections alongside Inés Arrimadas, who also sent a message to Pablo Iglesias, who affirms that “he will not reproduce the damage they are doing to Moncloa ”.

Vox, for his part, celebrated what Rocío Monasterio called “a day of rebellion”, with Santiago Abascal criticizing that unions have succeeded, he says, “in destroying jobs”. In support of the Solidaridad union, Vox stigmatized the “mafias” of the UGT and CCOO in the service of politicians.