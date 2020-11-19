this is the de-escalation plan

Madrid

Publication: Thursday, November 19, 2020 2:10 PM

Catalonia will allow bars to reopen from Monday at 9:30 p.m., half an hour before the community curfew goes into effect, as part of the first part of a de-escalation of its measures against the coronavirus.

The interim president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonés, and the spokesman, Meritxell Budó, presented the de-escalation plan, which establishes four phases of reopening of a duration of 15 days each, although the pace between them will depend on the epidemiological indicators.

The Aragonese vice-president of ERC underlined that the trend shows that “the objectives are achieved”. “We don’t want to run too much, we can’t do it either. In July we went too fast, that’s probably why a second wave arrived so early in Catalonia,” he said. , changing government management after the first wave.