This is the distribution proposed by the government to accommodate 200 migrant minors who arrived in Ceuta among the autonomous communities.

Madrid

Updated: Thursday, May 20, 2021 9:53 AM

Published on: 20.05.2021 09:52

The closure of the border with Ceuta by Morocco slowed the entry of migrants by the sea from El Tarajal, which on Thursday rose with waves and waves.

The image of the beach is radically different from that of the previous days, when thousands of migrants tried to swim to Spanish territory. Despite the calm, the army is still deployed there with tanks, as well as Civil Guard agents and Red Cross volunteers.

In the past three days, more than 8,000 people crossed the border from Morocco to Ceuta, of which 6,000 were returned, according to the latest report from the Interior Ministry.

Many migrants who have crossed the border are minors: the government delegation confirms to LaSexta that there are currently 800 minors still in Ceuta. In the meantime, the Ministry of Social Rights has already asked the Autonomous Communities to take in 200 of the unaccompanied minors, giving 24 hours to present allegations.

Specifically, the government has proposed that Andalusia take in 13 of these children, Aragon up to 9, Asturias up to 11 and the Balearic Islands as many. Cantabria, for its part, would be responsible for welcoming seven children; Castilla y León 18, Castilla-La Mancha 14; 15 in Catalonia; 13 in the Valencian Community, 11 in Extremadura, 20 in Galicia; 20 in Madrid; seven in Murcia; six in Navarra; eight in Euskadi and 17 in La Rioja.

The CCAA decides on the reception

Certain communities such as Euskadi or Catalonia have come out in favor of welcoming these minors, as well as the Valencian Community, whose vice-president Mónica Oltra has expressed her willingness to collaborate: “Without knowing the number yet, yes. Everything. what’s needed”. This is also the case for the Balearic Islands, whose president, Francina Armengol, has shown her “willingness” to Minister Ione Belarra to take in minors.

Other communities like Madrid or Murcia have shown more reluctance to take the initiative. Andalusia, which will host 13 minors, is another of the territories that has criticized the government’s plan: its president, Juanma Moreno, said in an interview that all their centers are “saturated” with “300 minors”: “We have asked that other communities take in more minors because they are not too saturated. We have limited resources. “

Who also criticized this measure, it is the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, who accused Sánchez of being “unable to manage a crisis” and of transmitting “the problem to the autonomous communities”. “He learned to wash his hands. Divide and distribute among communities as if they were not people,” he said.

Government believes Morocco used minors

Meanwhile, in Ceuta, the miners who were not grouped together in the warehouses set up for this purpose have returned to Morocco and others continue to roam the city of Ceuta. Some approached the border with the intention of returning to their country although, according to Efe, they were refused passage. “I just want to walk,” said Said Mohamed, a 17-year-old who slept between boxes in a park.

On this issue, the Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, spoke in “Onda Cero”, which accused Morocco of “using minors, sending them to the sea or letting them climb the mountains, in order to reach Spain ”.

In this sense, he underlined that “there are many fathers and mothers on the other side of the border who claim minors”, cases which will be treated individually. The minister also stressed that there are “children who want to return”, which “had never been seen before”. “The best interests of the miner prevail. Spain has given a hug to the key to humanity through the military, to all who have lifted it out of the water,” he said.