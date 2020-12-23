This is the document that citizens of Madrid vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to sign

The Community of Madrid has prepared a document that all people who receive the coronavirus vaccine will have to sign.

This authorization to which LaSexta has had access must be supplemented by the identification data of the patient, who must give his consent to be vaccinated.

This document, which we attach below, also provides information about the vaccine, risk groups, the vaccination period, as well as the recording of the doses to be administered.

“Vaccination against COVID-19 is currently the only alternative to overcome in the short and medium term the pandemic from which we have been suffering for several months. population, the impact of the health crisis can be considerably and durably reduced, ”the letter indicates.

They also recall that “clinical trials, in which tens of thousands of people have participated, and available studies have shown high protection against the disease in people who have received the vaccine.” “The European Commission, after the evaluation carried out by the European Medicines Agency, accredits the safety and efficacy of the vaccine”, they add.

Starting on page 10, the document contains technical information on the composition of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, which will begin delivery on December 27 to nursing homes and health workers.

Likewise, the document informs that the minimum age for administration is 16 years and that the guideline is two doses of 30 mcg / 0.3 ml each separated by at least 21 days from each other. The minimum interval for the second dose is 19 days after the first. If more days have passed than the set period, the second dose should still be applied and it is not considered necessary to restart the regimen.