This is the letter with a bloody razor that Reyes Maroto received

Updated: Monday, April 26, 2021 1:52 PM

Published on: 04/26/2021 13:50

Minister Reyes Maroto was threatened with a letter in which there was a bloodied razor. This, moreover, happened to his office, located at the Ministry of Industry, wrapped between two CDs, as a strategy to avoid detection systems. And in the shipment there was not only the knife, but also newspaper clippings from various newspapers, a handwritten letter and WhatsApp captures were found.

The police analyze whether the red marks correspond to the paint or, failing that, to the royal blood. There were also a number of handwritten messages, which have yet to be detailed. According to sources of the investigation at LaSexta, a new legal procedure has been opened to find the author of this shipment, after three leaders received death threats in emissive channels directed against Pablo Iglesias, Fernando Grande-Marlaska and María Gámez.

For her part, the minister has already spoken on her Twitter account after the event and, in the same vein as her colleagues, thanked the demonstration of support after the threats, and launched a resounding message: “Threats and violence they will never silence the voice of democracy. Freedom will prevail, ”he wrote.